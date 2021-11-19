Wyoming vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (2-1) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington vs Wyoming Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington

    -1.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Wyoming

    • Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Huskies scored were 7.8 fewer points than the Cowboys gave up (75.5).
    • The Cowboys averaged just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (76.6) than the Huskies allowed (77.4).
    • The Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
    • The Cowboys shot at a 45.0% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamal Bey put up 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 50.7% from downtown (third in the country) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Erik Stevenson posted 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Hameir Wright posted 6.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Nate Roberts averaged a team-best 5.7 rebounds per contest last season. He also put up 5.2 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Hunter Maldonado grabbed 6.8 rebounds and gave out 4.6 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest last season.
    • Marcus Williams tallied 14.8 points per game while tacking on 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Xavier Dusell hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williams averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Hunter Thompson compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Wyoming at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

