Wyoming vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (2-1) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-1.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Washington vs. Wyoming
- Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Huskies scored were 7.8 fewer points than the Cowboys gave up (75.5).
- The Cowboys averaged just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (76.6) than the Huskies allowed (77.4).
- The Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- The Cowboys shot at a 45.0% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
Washington Players to Watch
- Jamal Bey put up 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 50.7% from downtown (third in the country) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Erik Stevenson posted 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Hameir Wright posted 6.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest last season.
- Nate Roberts averaged a team-best 5.7 rebounds per contest last season. He also put up 5.2 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado grabbed 6.8 rebounds and gave out 4.6 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest last season.
- Marcus Williams tallied 14.8 points per game while tacking on 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Xavier Dusell hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Hunter Thompson compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
