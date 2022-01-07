Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier at Butler in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 22 Xavier will battle it out Friday against Big East rival Butler.

No. 22 Xavier is 11–2 on the season. The Musketeers have yet to play a game in the new year. Their last game was roughly two weeks ago, as Xavier lost its only Big East conference game against Villanova 71–58.

How to Watch Xavier Musketeers at Butler Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Xavier Musketeers at Butler Bulldogs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Butler is 8–4 on the season. The Bulldogs are 1–0 in conference play. They also haven't played a game in the new year, playing their last game Dec. 29, in which they grabbed a win against DePaul.

Nate Johnson leads Xavier in scoring with 13.2 points per game, more than Butler's leading scorer, Chuck Harris, who averages 11.7 per game.

Xavier ranks 25th in the nation in rebounds per game, averaging 40.9 per game. 

The Musketeers need this game to bounce back in the new year not only in their own conference but to stay in the top 25 in the nation. Butler is looking to pull a huge upset and stay tied for No. 1 in the Big East.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
