How to Watch Xavier at Butler in Men's College Basketball

No. 22 Xavier will battle it out Friday against Big East rival Butler.

No. 22 Xavier is 11–2 on the season. The Musketeers have yet to play a game in the new year. Their last game was roughly two weeks ago, as Xavier lost its only Big East conference game against Villanova 71–58.

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler is 8–4 on the season. The Bulldogs are 1–0 in conference play. They also haven't played a game in the new year, playing their last game Dec. 29, in which they grabbed a win against DePaul.

Nate Johnson leads Xavier in scoring with 13.2 points per game, more than Butler's leading scorer, Chuck Harris, who averages 11.7 per game.

Xavier ranks 25th in the nation in rebounds per game, averaging 40.9 per game.

The Musketeers need this game to bounce back in the new year not only in their own conference but to stay in the top 25 in the nation. Butler is looking to pull a huge upset and stay tied for No. 1 in the Big East.

