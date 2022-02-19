How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut

Xavier and UConn are back for a rematch on Saturday afternoon as the Musketeers got the best of the Huskies last week.

Xavier is 17-8 this season which is a good record but seven of those eight losses have been inside of Big East Conference play. The Musketeers sit at just 7-7 inside the conference this season.

They have lost three of their last four games with their only win coming against the only nationally ranked opponent they played. This team has shown signs of greatness, but they have also shown that they can get beat easily.

Connecticut is the No. 3 ranked team in the conference and the No. 24 ranked team in the nation — one of four teams in the conference to be nationally ranked. The Huskies are 18-7 overall and 9-5 inside the Big East this year.

UConn is on a two-game winning streak after beating St. Johns and Seton Hall this week. The team is led by senior guard R.J. Cole who averages a team-high 16.2 points and 4.4 assists per game.

The last time these two teams played, Xavier came away with the win on their home court 74-68 against No. 24 Connecticut. Jack Nunge led the team with 22 points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes.

