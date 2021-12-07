Xavier vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) dribbles past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Rondel Walker (5) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Xavier Musketeers (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (3-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ball State

    • The Musketeers average 72.4 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 80.4 the Cardinals allow.
    • The Cardinals average 16.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers allow their opponents to score (61.0).
    • This season, the Musketeers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Cardinals' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
    • Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
    • Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Luke Bumbalough collects 13.7 points and adds 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cardinals' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Payton Sparks grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.3 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Ball State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bumbalough is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Tyler Cochran (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ball State while Miryne Thomas (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    W 88-48

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Iowa State

    L 82-70

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 59-58

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 78-45

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 77-71

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    Ball State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Florida International

    L 73-60

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Weber State

    L 85-74

    Home

    11/21/2021

    UMass

    W 89-86

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Indiana State

    W 97-75

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Western Illinois

    L 93-80

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Indiana-Kokomo

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Bowling Green

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Ball State at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
