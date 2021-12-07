Xavier vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Xavier vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (3-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Ball State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ball State
- The Musketeers average 72.4 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 80.4 the Cardinals allow.
- The Cardinals average 16.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers allow their opponents to score (61.0).
- This season, the Musketeers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
- The Cardinals' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).
Xavier Players to Watch
- The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
- Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Luke Bumbalough collects 13.7 points and adds 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cardinals' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Payton Sparks grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.3 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Ball State rebounding leaderboard.
- Bumbalough is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Tyler Cochran (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ball State while Miryne Thomas (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Norfolk State
W 88-48
Home
11/24/2021
Iowa State
L 82-70
Away
11/26/2021
Virginia Tech
W 59-58
Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
W 78-45
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
W 77-71
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
-
Away
12/28/2021
UConn
-
Home
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Florida International
L 73-60
Away
11/19/2021
Weber State
L 85-74
Home
11/21/2021
UMass
W 89-86
Away
11/27/2021
Indiana State
W 97-75
Home
12/1/2021
Western Illinois
L 93-80
Away
12/8/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/12/2021
Indiana-Kokomo
-
Home
12/18/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/28/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Away
1/1/2022
Bowling Green
-
Home