Xavier vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

The Xavier Musketeers (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (3-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Ball State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ball State

The Musketeers average 72.4 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 80.4 the Cardinals allow.

The Cardinals average 16.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers allow their opponents to score (61.0).

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

The Cardinals' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

Xavier Players to Watch

The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.

Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Ball State Players to Watch

Luke Bumbalough collects 13.7 points and adds 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cardinals' leaderboards for those statistics.

Payton Sparks grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.3 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Ball State rebounding leaderboard.

Bumbalough is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 3.0 made threes per game.

Tyler Cochran (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ball State while Miryne Thomas (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Norfolk State W 88-48 Home 11/24/2021 Iowa State L 82-70 Away 11/26/2021 Virginia Tech W 59-58 Away 12/1/2021 Central Michigan W 78-45 Home 12/5/2021 Oklahoma State W 77-71 Away 12/8/2021 Ball State - Home 12/11/2021 Cincinnati - Home 12/15/2021 Morehead State - Home 12/18/2021 Marquette - Home 12/21/2021 Villanova - Away 12/28/2021 UConn - Home

Ball State Schedule