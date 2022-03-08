Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 8 seed Xavier Musketeers (18-12, 8-11 Big East) square off in the Big East Tournament against the No. 9 seed Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 4:30 PM.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Butler

  • The 73.7 points per game the Musketeers record are 7.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (66.5).
  • The Bulldogs' 63.1 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 68.6 the Musketeers give up.
  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • The Musketeers scoring leader is Jack Nunge, who averages 13.1 per contest to go with 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
  • Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.6 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.
  • The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Nate Johnson, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • The Xavier steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Chuck Harris scores 10.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
  • Bryce Golden has a stat line of 3.5 rebounds, 8.9 points and 0.7 assists per game for Butler to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Thompson has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 8.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Harris knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Thompson's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.3 blocks per game) pace Butler defensively.

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

UConn

L 72-61

Away

2/23/2022

Providence

L 99-92

Away

2/26/2022

Seton Hall

L 82-66

Home

3/2/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 81-66

Away

3/5/2022

Georgetown

W 97-75

Home

3/9/2022

Butler

-

Home

Butler Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 91-57

Away

2/20/2022

Providence

L 71-70

Home

2/23/2022

Seton Hall

L 66-60

Away

2/26/2022

Marquette

L 64-56

Away

3/5/2022

Villanova

L 78-59

Home

3/9/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

