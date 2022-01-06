Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Butler vs. Xavier

  • The 62.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are just 0.8 more points than the Musketeers allow (62.0).
  • The Musketeers score an average of 75.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.8 the Bulldogs give up.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Musketeers have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jayden Taylor is tops on his team in both points (10.5) and assists (1.5) per game, and also posts 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Aaron Thompson averages a team-leading 3.5 assists per game. He is also averaging 5.3 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field.
  • Bryce Golden posts a team-high 4.2 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.7 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field.
  • Jair Bolden puts up 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Chuck Harris puts up 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 33.9% from the field and 31.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • The Musketeers receive 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jack Nunge.
  • Colby Jones is posting a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 2.6 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Paul Scruggs is averaging a team-leading 4.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, making 38.4% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
  • Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in scoring (13.2 points per game), and posts 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Dwon Odom is averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 65.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Xavier at Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
