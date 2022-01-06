How to Watch Xavier vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) drives toward the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Butler vs. Xavier

The 62.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are just 0.8 more points than the Musketeers allow (62.0).

The Musketeers score an average of 75.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.8 the Bulldogs give up.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.

The Musketeers have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Butler Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor is tops on his team in both points (10.5) and assists (1.5) per game, and also posts 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Aaron Thompson averages a team-leading 3.5 assists per game. He is also averaging 5.3 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field.

Bryce Golden posts a team-high 4.2 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.7 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 61.7% from the field.

Jair Bolden puts up 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chuck Harris puts up 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 33.9% from the field and 31.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Players to Watch