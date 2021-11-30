Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (5-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Central Michigan

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Central Michigan

The 70.7 points per game the Musketeers average are 13.5 fewer points than the Chippewas give up (84.2).

The Chippewas' 63.8 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 62.0 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

The Musketeers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Chippewas allow to opponents.

Xavier Players to Watch

The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.0 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.

Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Xavier steals leader is Dwon Odom, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jack Nunge, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Jermaine Jackson Jr. scores 13.6 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Chippewas' leaderboards for those statistics.

Brian Taylor's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Central Michigan rebounding leaderboard.

Jackson is dependable from three-point range and leads the Chippewas with 3.0 made threes per game.

Central Michigan's leader in steals is Oscar Lopez Jr. (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Harrison Henderson (0.4 per game).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Kent State W 73-59 Home 11/18/2021 Ohio State W 71-65 Home 11/21/2021 Norfolk State W 88-48 Home 11/24/2021 Iowa State L 82-70 Away 11/26/2021 Virginia Tech W 59-58 Away 12/1/2021 Central Michigan - Home 12/5/2021 Oklahoma State - Away 12/8/2021 Ball State - Home 12/11/2021 Cincinnati - Home 12/15/2021 Morehead State - Home 12/18/2021 Marquette - Home

Central Michigan Schedule