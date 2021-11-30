How to Watch Xavier vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (5-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Central Michigan
- The 70.7 points per game the Musketeers average are 13.5 fewer points than the Chippewas give up (84.2).
- The Chippewas' 63.8 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 62.0 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- The Musketeers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Chippewas allow to opponents.
Xavier Players to Watch
- The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.0 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
- Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Xavier steals leader is Dwon Odom, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jack Nunge, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Jermaine Jackson Jr. scores 13.6 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Chippewas' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Brian Taylor's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Central Michigan rebounding leaderboard.
- Jackson is dependable from three-point range and leads the Chippewas with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Central Michigan's leader in steals is Oscar Lopez Jr. (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Harrison Henderson (0.4 per game).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Kent State
W 73-59
Home
11/18/2021
Ohio State
W 71-65
Home
11/21/2021
Norfolk State
W 88-48
Home
11/24/2021
Iowa State
L 82-70
Away
11/26/2021
Virginia Tech
W 59-58
Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
-
Home
Central Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
DePaul
L 99-66
Away
11/15/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 62-61
Away
11/22/2021
Gonzaga
L 107-54
Home
11/23/2021
Bellarmine
L 76-69
Away
11/29/2021
Kentucky
L 85-57
Away
12/1/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/5/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
12/8/2021
Youngstown State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UIC
-
Home
12/18/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Away
12/28/2021
Kent State
-
Away