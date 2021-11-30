Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Xavier vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (5-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Central Michigan

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Central Michigan

    • The 70.7 points per game the Musketeers average are 13.5 fewer points than the Chippewas give up (84.2).
    • The Chippewas' 63.8 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 62.0 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
    • The Musketeers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Chippewas allow to opponents.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
    • Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.0 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
    • Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Xavier steals leader is Dwon Odom, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jack Nunge, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Jermaine Jackson Jr. scores 13.6 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Chippewas' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Brian Taylor's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Central Michigan rebounding leaderboard.
    • Jackson is dependable from three-point range and leads the Chippewas with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Central Michigan's leader in steals is Oscar Lopez Jr. (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Harrison Henderson (0.4 per game).

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Kent State

    W 73-59

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ohio State

    W 71-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    W 88-48

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Iowa State

    L 82-70

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 59-58

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    Central Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    DePaul

    L 99-66

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 62-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 107-54

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Bellarmine

    L 76-69

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Kentucky

    L 85-57

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Youngstown State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UIC

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Central Michigan at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
