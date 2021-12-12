Xavier vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Xavier vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (8-1) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2) after winning six straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Cincinnati
- The 75.0 points per game the Musketeers score are 16.9 more points than the Bearcats allow (58.1).
- The Bearcats score 10.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Musketeers allow (59.8).
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 35.3% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have made.
- The Bearcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
Xavier Players to Watch
- The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 9.5 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 3.8 assists per game.
- The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius is at the top of the Bearcats scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also pulls down 2.7 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.
- The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Viktor Lakhin with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Jeremiah Davenport is reliable from deep and leads the Bearcats with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Mike Saunders Jr. (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cincinnati while Abdul Ado (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Iowa State
L 82-70
Away
11/26/2021
Virginia Tech
W 59-58
Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
W 78-45
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
W 77-71
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
W 96-50
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
-
Away
12/28/2021
UConn
-
Home
1/4/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Illinois
W 71-51
Home
11/23/2021
Arkansas
L 73-67
Away
11/27/2021
Monmouth
L 61-59
Home
12/1/2021
Miami (OH)
W 59-58
Away
12/5/2021
Bryant
W 73-58
Home
12/11/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/14/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
12/21/2021
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
12/28/2021
Houston
-
Away
1/1/2022
Tulane
-
Home