Xavier vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats At Miami Oh Redhawks Dec 1

    Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats At Miami Oh Redhawks Dec 1

    The Xavier Musketeers (8-1) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2) after winning six straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Cincinnati

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

    • The 75.0 points per game the Musketeers score are 16.9 more points than the Bearcats allow (58.1).
    • The Bearcats score 10.8 more points per game (70.6) than the Musketeers allow (59.8).
    • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 35.3% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have made.
    • The Bearcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
    • Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 9.5 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 3.8 assists per game.
    • The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • David Dejulius is at the top of the Bearcats scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also pulls down 2.7 rebounds and racks up 2.3 assists per game.
    • The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Viktor Lakhin with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 0.4 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
    • Jeremiah Davenport is reliable from deep and leads the Bearcats with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Mike Saunders Jr. (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cincinnati while Abdul Ado (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Iowa State

    L 82-70

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 59-58

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 78-45

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 77-71

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    W 96-50

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    Cincinnati Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Illinois

    W 71-51

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Arkansas

    L 73-67

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Monmouth

    L 61-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Miami (OH)

    W 59-58

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bryant

    W 73-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Cincinnati at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots over New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes after a loose ball along with Denver Nuggets guards Bones Hyland (3) and Davon Reed (9) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 seconds ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA at Marquette

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats At Miami Oh Redhawks Dec 1
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats At Miami Oh Redhawks Dec 1
    College Basketball

    Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy