Xavier vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Xavier vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (20-10) go up against the Xavier Musketeers (18-13) at Cintas Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Cleveland State
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Cleveland State
- The 73.9 points per game the Musketeers score are just 4.0 more points than the Vikings give up (69.9).
- The Vikings' 75.6 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 69.2 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Vikings allow to opponents.
- The Vikings' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
Xavier Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Musketeers is Jack Nunge, who accumulates 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Xavier's best passer is Paul Scruggs, who averages 4.1 assists per game to go with his 12.0 PPG scoring average.
- Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Colby Jones and Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- D'Moi Hodge is the top scorer for the Vikings with 15.4 points per game. He also adds 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his statistics.
- Cleveland State's leader in rebounds is Deante Johnson with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Torrey Patton with 3.5 per game.
- Hodge is the most prolific from deep for the Vikings, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Cleveland State's leader in steals is Hodge (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Deante Johnson (1.2 per game).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Providence
L 99-92
Away
2/26/2022
Seton Hall
L 82-66
Home
3/2/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 81-66
Away
3/5/2022
Georgetown
W 97-75
Home
3/9/2022
Butler
L 89-82
Home
3/15/2022
Cleveland State
-
Home
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Green Bay
W 79-67
Away
2/24/2022
Detroit Mercy
L 74-67
Away
2/26/2022
Oakland
L 65-57
Away
3/3/2022
Robert Morris
W 83-67
Home
3/7/2022
Wright State
L 82-67
Home
3/15/2022
Xavier
-
Away
