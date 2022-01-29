Both looking to rebound off losses, No. 21 Xavier and Creighton meet Saturday afternoon in Omaha as a part of Saturday's busy Big East basketball slate.

The mid-week slate was tough for both No. 21 Xavier and Creighton, who lost their respective games on Wednesday. Saturday afternoon, the two teams meet looking to get back in the win column as part of a four-game slate in the Big East.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Xavier fell to No. 17 Providence last time out on a late three, 65-62. That dropped the Musketeers to 14-5 on the season, and 4-4 in conference play. Creighton was on the wrong side of a 72-55 decision against Butler, and is now 12-6 overall and 4-3 against Big East opponents.

This is the second meeting of the season between Xavier and Creighton. The Musketeers scored 51 points in the second half to come back and beat the Bluejays 80-73 back on Jan. 15. Xavier's sophomore guard Colby Jones led the team with 16 points, a season-high against a conference opponent.

The Musketeers were also able to contain Creighton's center Ryan Kalkbrenner in that game, holding him to eight points on 4-of-8 shooting. Kalkbrenner leads the Big East in shooting percentage this season, with his 68.2% success rate nearly 12 points higher than the next closest player. The 7-foot-1 sophomore is averaging 12.1 points per game.

Will Xavier sweep Creighton in the 2021-2022 regular season? Or will the Bluejays even the series? Tune into FOX Sports 1 Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the game.

