The No. 17 Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 2-2 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Creighton

The Musketeers score 75.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 61.5 the Bluejays allow.

The Bluejays' 65.9 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 62.8 the Musketeers give up to opponents.

The Musketeers make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

The Bluejays are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.3% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 12.9 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.

The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Scruggs and Jack Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Scruggs leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard notches more assists than any other Creighton player with 4.4 per game. He also scores 12.1 points and pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game.

Hawkins is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bluejays, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.8 per game).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Morehead State W 86-63 Home 12/18/2021 Marquette W 80-71 Home 12/21/2021 Villanova L 71-58 Away 1/7/2022 Butler W 87-72 Away 1/12/2022 Villanova L 64-60 Home 1/15/2022 Creighton - Home 1/19/2022 DePaul - Away 1/23/2022 Marquette - Away 1/26/2022 Providence - Home 1/29/2022 Creighton - Away 2/2/2022 Butler - Home

Creighton Schedule