How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 2-2 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Creighton
- The Musketeers score 75.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 61.5 the Bluejays allow.
- The Bluejays' 65.9 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 62.8 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- The Musketeers make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- The Bluejays are shooting 46.9% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.3% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 12.9 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
- The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Scruggs and Jack Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Scruggs leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Nembhard notches more assists than any other Creighton player with 4.4 per game. He also scores 12.1 points and pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Hawkins is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bluejays, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.8 per game).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Morehead State
W 86-63
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
W 80-71
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
L 71-58
Away
1/7/2022
Butler
W 87-72
Away
1/12/2022
Villanova
L 64-60
Home
1/15/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/19/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/23/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/26/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/29/2022
Creighton
-
Away
2/2/2022
Butler
-
Home
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Arizona State
L 58-57
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
W 79-59
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
1/1/2022
Marquette
W 75-69
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
L 75-41
Away
1/15/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/19/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/22/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/26/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/29/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Creighton at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)