How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5), Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) and Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) react after the NCAA men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Providence Friars defeated Xavier Musketeers 65-62. Providence Friars At Xavier Musketeers 25

The Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 4-3 Big East) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-5, 4-4 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Xavier vs Creighton Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Xavier

-1.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Xavier

  • The Musketeers score 11.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Bluejays allow (62.4).
  • The Bluejays' 66.5 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Colby Jones averages a team-best 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.
  • Jack Nunge is tops on the Musketeers at 12.5 points per game, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds.
  • Paul Scruggs paces his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also totals 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nate Johnson puts up 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Adam Kunkel posts 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Kalkbrenner gives the Bluejays 12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (seventh in the country).
  • Ryan Hawkins is the Bluejays' top scorer (12.9 points per game) and rebounder (7.5), and averages 1.3 assists.
  • Alex O'Connell is posting a team-high 12.9 points per game. And he is contributing 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the field, and 37.9% from 3-point distance resulting in 2.0 treys per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard is averaging a team-best 4.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 39.1% of his shots from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.
  • Arthur Kaluma gives the Bluejays 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Xavier at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
