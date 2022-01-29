Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5), Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) and Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) react after the NCAA men's basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Providence Friars defeated Xavier Musketeers 65-62. Providence Friars At Xavier Musketeers 25

The Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 4-3 Big East) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-5, 4-4 Big East) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Xavier

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Total Xavier -1.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Xavier

The Musketeers score 11.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Bluejays allow (62.4).

The Bluejays' 66.5 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers give up to opponents.

The Musketeers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Bluejays allow to opponents.

The Bluejays are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

Colby Jones averages a team-best 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.

Jack Nunge is tops on the Musketeers at 12.5 points per game, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Paul Scruggs paces his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also totals 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nate Johnson puts up 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Adam Kunkel posts 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch