As No. 20 Xavier inches closer towards the top of the Big East standings, it will take on DePaul on Wednesday and Javon Freeman-Liberty.

No. 20 Xavier has alternated wins and losses going back to mid-December and the start of conference play. Wednesday night, the Musketeers will look for what's been an elusive second straight win as they head on the road to take on DePaul.

How to Watch Xavier vs. DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

DePaul is not a team to be taken lightly. The Blue Demons are coming off of their biggest win of the year, beating a then-ranked Seton Hall team 96-92. They also have one of the top offensive players in the conference in senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, whose 21.1 points per game rank second in the conference.

Freeman-Liberty will be a good test for Xavier's defense, which has allowed 63.4 points per game this year. That's the second-fewest of any Big East team.

That defense was on display in the Musketeers' 80-73 win over Creighton on Saturday. Xavier took the ball away 11 times in that one. On the season, the team is averaging 7.5 steals per game.

This will be the first time in two years Xavier and DePaul meet in basketball, with both of last season's games canceled due to COVID-19. The last time these teams met, it was in the first round of the 2020 Big East Tournament, a game DePaul won 71-67.

Will Xavier get revenge for that one? Or will DePaul pull off its second-ranked win in a row. You can catch the game on FOX Sports 1 starting at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

