Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) shoots over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Ryan Hawkins (44) in the 2nd half Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Cintas Center. Scruggs scored 13 points to help the Musketeers beat Creighton 80-73. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) shoots over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Ryan Hawkins (44) in the 2nd half Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Cintas Center. Scruggs scored 13 points to help the Musketeers beat Creighton 80-73. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 3-2 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the DePaul Blue Demons (10-8, 1-5 Big East) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Xavier vs DePaul Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Xavier

-7.5

151 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Xavier

  • The 75.6 points per game the Musketeers average are 11.2 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.4).
  • The Blue Demons average 5.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Musketeers allow (63.4).
  • The Musketeers make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Colby Jones is tops on the Musketeers at 8.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 11.2 points.
  • Paul Scruggs is tops on the Musketeers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.5 rebounds and 11.2 points.
  • Jack Nunge is posting 11.9 points, 0.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Nate Johnson is tops on the Musketeers at 12.3 points per contest, while also putting up 1.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
  • Adam Kunkel is averaging 9.3 points, 1.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • David Jones tops the Blue Demons in rebounding (7.8 per game), and posts 15.5 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • The Blue Demons receive 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Brandon Johnson.
  • The Blue Demons get 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Ongenda.
  • Philmon Gebrewhit gives the Blue Demons 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Xavier at DePaul

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

4 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

4 minutes ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

4 minutes ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy