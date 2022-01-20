How to Watch Xavier vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 3-2 Big East) hit the road in Big East play against the DePaul Blue Demons (10-8, 1-5 Big East) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Xavier
-7.5
151 points
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Xavier
- The 75.6 points per game the Musketeers average are 11.2 more points than the Blue Demons allow (64.4).
- The Blue Demons average 5.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Musketeers allow (63.4).
- The Musketeers make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Colby Jones is tops on the Musketeers at 8.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 11.2 points.
- Paul Scruggs is tops on the Musketeers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.5 rebounds and 11.2 points.
- Jack Nunge is posting 11.9 points, 0.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.
- Nate Johnson is tops on the Musketeers at 12.3 points per contest, while also putting up 1.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
- Adam Kunkel is averaging 9.3 points, 1.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones tops the Blue Demons in rebounding (7.8 per game), and posts 15.5 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Blue Demons receive 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Brandon Johnson.
- The Blue Demons get 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Ongenda.
- Philmon Gebrewhit gives the Blue Demons 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Xavier at DePaul
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)