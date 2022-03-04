Xavier vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) shoots over Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (17-12, 7-11 Big East) bring a five-game slide into a home matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-23, 0-18 Big East), who have lost 19 straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Georgetown

  • The Musketeers average just 4.1 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Hoyas allow (77.0).
  • The Hoyas score an average of 71.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.
  • The Musketeers make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • The Hoyas have shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • The Musketeers scoring leader is Jack Nunge, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
  • Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.
  • Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jones and Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Don Carey is at the top of the Hoyas scoring leaderboard with 13.9 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.9 assists per game.
  • Georgetown's leader in rebounds is Aminu Mohammed with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Dante Harris with 4.3 per game.
  • Kaiden Rice hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.
  • Mohammed (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 86-73

Home

2/19/2022

UConn

L 72-61

Away

2/23/2022

Providence

L 99-92

Away

2/26/2022

Seton Hall

L 82-66

Home

3/2/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 81-66

Away

3/5/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Marquette

L 77-66

Away

2/19/2022

Villanova

L 74-66

Away

2/24/2022

DePaul

L 68-65

Home

2/27/2022

UConn

L 86-77

Home

3/2/2022

Seton Hall

L 73-68

Away

3/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Georgetown at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
