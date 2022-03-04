Xavier vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (17-12, 7-11 Big East) bring a five-game slide into a home matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-23, 0-18 Big East), who have lost 19 straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Georgetown
- The Musketeers average just 4.1 fewer points per game (72.9) than the Hoyas allow (77.0).
- The Hoyas score an average of 71.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.
- The Musketeers make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- The Hoyas have shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- The Musketeers scoring leader is Jack Nunge, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.
- Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jones and Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Don Carey is at the top of the Hoyas scoring leaderboard with 13.9 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.9 assists per game.
- Georgetown's leader in rebounds is Aminu Mohammed with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Dante Harris with 4.3 per game.
- Kaiden Rice hits 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoyas.
- Mohammed (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 86-73
Home
2/19/2022
UConn
L 72-61
Away
2/23/2022
Providence
L 99-92
Away
2/26/2022
Seton Hall
L 82-66
Home
3/2/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 81-66
Away
3/5/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Marquette
L 77-66
Away
2/19/2022
Villanova
L 74-66
Away
2/24/2022
DePaul
L 68-65
Home
2/27/2022
UConn
L 86-77
Home
3/2/2022
Seton Hall
L 73-68
Away
3/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Georgetown at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)