Publish date:
How to Watch Xavier vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Xavier
- Last year, the Cyclones averaged just 4.6 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Musketeers gave up (70.2).
- The Musketeers' 74.8 points per game last year were just 1.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Cyclones gave up.
- The Cyclones made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Musketeers shot 45.8% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.3% the Cyclones' opponents shot last season.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Jalen Coleman-Lands posted 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Solomon Young led his team in rebounds per contest (4.6) last season, and also posted 10.3 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Javan Johnson put up 8.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season, shooting 38.9% from the field and 26.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyler Harris put up 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 1 steals and 0 blocks.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Zach Freemantle averaged 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game while also scoring 14 points per contest.
- Nate Johnson hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Scruggs and Freemantle were defensive standouts last season, with Scruggs averaging 1.6 steals per game and Freemantle collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
24
2021
NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier at Iowa State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)