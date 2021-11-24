Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Xavier

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. Xavier

Last year, the Cyclones averaged just 4.6 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Musketeers gave up (70.2).

The Musketeers' 74.8 points per game last year were just 1.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Cyclones gave up.

The Cyclones made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Musketeers shot 45.8% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.3% the Cyclones' opponents shot last season.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Jalen Coleman-Lands posted 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Solomon Young led his team in rebounds per contest (4.6) last season, and also posted 10.3 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Javan Johnson put up 8.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season, shooting 38.9% from the field and 26.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyler Harris put up 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 1 steals and 0 blocks.

Xavier Players to Watch