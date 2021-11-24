Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Xavier vs Iowa State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Xavier and Iowa State both look to stay perfect on the year when they battle in the semi-finals of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
    Xavier and Iowa State are both off to a somewhat surprising 4-0 start to the year as they head to New Jersey to play at the Barclays Center in the semi-finals of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

    How to Watch Xavier vs Iowa State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Xavier vs Iowa State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Xavier got off to a slow start to the season, as it only beat Niagara by three points. But after blowing out Kent State in its second game, it pulled off an upset over Ohio State in the Gavitt TipOff Games. It was a big win for the Musketeers and has them riding high coming into this tournament.

    Wednesday, they will take on an Iowa State team that has already surpassed its win total from last year.

    The Cyclones went just 2-22 last year. Iowa State's play so far this year has put its previous record in the rearview mirror, as the Cyclones have won their first four games.

    One of those wins was against an Oregon State team coming off a trip to the Sweet 16 last year. Iowa State took care of the Beavers in a 10-point win. 

    The competition gets better in New Jersey, as the Cyclones take on a very good Xavier team and then will play either No. 9 Memphis or Virginia Tech on Friday.

