Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen (25) shoots the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) at Cintas Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Kent State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Kent State

    • Last year, the Musketeers averaged just 3.7 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Flashes allowed (71.1).
    • The Golden Flashes' 76.7 points per game last year were 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Musketeers gave up to opponents.
    • The Musketeers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Golden Flashes allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Flashes shot 44.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 41.3% the Musketeers' opponents shot last season.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Zach Freemantle scored 16.1 points and grabbed 8.9 boards per game last season.
    • Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Nate Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Scruggs averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Freemantle notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Danny Pippen accumulated 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Giovanni Santiago averaged 4.1 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Pippen knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Malique Jacobs averaged 2.0 steals per game, while Pippen collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Niagara

    W 63-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    Kent State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Oberlin

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Point Park

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Kent State at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

