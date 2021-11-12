Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) at Cintas Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Kent State
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Kent State
- Last year, the Musketeers averaged just 3.7 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Flashes allowed (71.1).
- The Golden Flashes' 76.7 points per game last year were 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Musketeers gave up to opponents.
- The Musketeers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Golden Flashes allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Flashes shot 44.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 41.3% the Musketeers' opponents shot last season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Zach Freemantle scored 16.1 points and grabbed 8.9 boards per game last season.
- Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
- Nate Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Scruggs averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Freemantle notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Kent State Players to Watch
- Danny Pippen accumulated 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Giovanni Santiago averaged 4.1 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.
- Pippen knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Malique Jacobs averaged 2.0 steals per game, while Pippen collected 1.2 blocks per contest.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Niagara
W 63-60
Home
11/12/2021
Kent State
-
Home
11/18/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
11/21/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Xavier
-
Away
11/16/2021
Oberlin
-
Home
11/22/2021
JMU
-
Away
11/30/2021
Point Park
-
Home
12/6/2021
Towson
-
Home
12/9/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Kent State at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)