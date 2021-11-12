Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Mar 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen (25) shoots the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) at Cintas Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Kent State

Last year, the Musketeers averaged just 3.7 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Flashes allowed (71.1).

The Golden Flashes' 76.7 points per game last year were 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Musketeers gave up to opponents.

The Musketeers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Golden Flashes allowed to opponents.

The Golden Flashes shot 44.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 41.3% the Musketeers' opponents shot last season.

Xavier Players to Watch

Zach Freemantle scored 16.1 points and grabbed 8.9 boards per game last season.

Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.

Nate Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Scruggs averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Freemantle notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

Kent State Players to Watch

Danny Pippen accumulated 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season.

Giovanni Santiago averaged 4.1 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.

Pippen knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Malique Jacobs averaged 2.0 steals per game, while Pippen collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Niagara W 63-60 Home 11/12/2021 Kent State - Home 11/18/2021 Ohio State - Home 11/21/2021 Norfolk State - Home 11/24/2021 Iowa State - Home 12/1/2021 Central Michigan - Home 12/5/2021 Oklahoma State - Away

Kent State Schedule