Xavier heads to Marquette on Sunday looking to beat the Eagles for the second time this year.

Xavier hits the road on Sunday looking to win its third straight game. The winning streak comes after it lost to Villanova on Jan. 12. The Musketeers have only lost two games over the last 12 and both have been to the Wildcats.

How to Watch Xavier at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Xavier has played great this year but had to come back from 12 points down to slip by DePaul 68-67 on Wednesday. It was a gritty win for the Musketeers that got them to 4-2 in the Big East and 14-3 overall.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to make it four in a row as they try and sweep the season series of Marquette after beating them 80-71 back on Dec. 18.

The Golden Eagles will look to avenge that loss as they shoot for a sixth straight win. They struggled at the beginning of Big East play losing their first three, but have been great since.

They have won five straight including wins against No. 16 Providence, No. 20 Seton Hall and No. 11 Villanova.

It has been the best stretch of basketball for them this year and it has put them back in the thick of the conference race.

