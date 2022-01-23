Xavier vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32), forward Justin Lewis (10) and guard Kam Jones (1) celebrates win against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Total Xavier -1.5 147.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Xavier

The Musketeers record 5.6 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (69.5).

The Golden Eagles score 10.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Musketeers allow their opponents to score (63.6).

The Musketeers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Golden Eagles' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

Xavier Players to Watch

Colby Jones leads his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also puts up 11.3 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jack Nunge puts up 12.6 points and 0.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 7.0 rebounds, shooting 52.6% from the floor.

Paul Scruggs is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also puts up 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nate Johnson is putting up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Adam Kunkel averages 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Marquette Players to Watch