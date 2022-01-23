Xavier vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32), forward Justin Lewis (10) and guard Kam Jones (1) celebrates win against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier

Xavier vs Marquette Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Xavier

-1.5

147.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Xavier

  • The Musketeers record 5.6 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Eagles allow (69.5).
  • The Golden Eagles score 10.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Musketeers allow their opponents to score (63.6).
  • The Musketeers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • The Golden Eagles' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Colby Jones leads his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also puts up 11.3 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Jack Nunge puts up 12.6 points and 0.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 7.0 rebounds, shooting 52.6% from the floor.
  • Paul Scruggs is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also puts up 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nate Johnson is putting up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
  • Adam Kunkel averages 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis tops the Golden Eagles in scoring (15.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and posts 1.6 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Tyler Kolek is posting a team-best 6.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 29.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Darryl Morsell is averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
  • Kur Kuath is putting up 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 66.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Oso Ighodaro gets the Golden Eagles 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Xavier at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
