The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue an eight-game home win streak when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Marquette

The Musketeers average 76.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles score 12.6 more points per game (73.0) than the Musketeers give up (60.4).

The Musketeers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 37.5% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.1 assists in each contest.

The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Nate Johnson, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Xavier steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis records 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 5.6 per game. He also records 6.3 points per game and tacks on 4.0 rebounds per game.

Darryl Morsell knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.

Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.9 per game).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Central Michigan W 78-45 Home 12/5/2021 Oklahoma State W 77-71 Away 12/8/2021 Ball State W 96-50 Home 12/11/2021 Cincinnati W 83-63 Home 12/15/2021 Morehead State W 86-63 Home 12/18/2021 Marquette - Home 12/21/2021 Villanova - Away 12/28/2021 UConn - Home 1/4/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/7/2022 Butler - Away 1/12/2022 Villanova - Home

Marquette Schedule