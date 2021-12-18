Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue an eight-game home win streak when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Marquette

    • The Musketeers average 76.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
    • The Golden Eagles score 12.6 more points per game (73.0) than the Musketeers give up (60.4).
    • The Musketeers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
    • The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 37.5% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.1 assists in each contest.
    • The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Nate Johnson, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • The Xavier steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis records 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 5.6 per game. He also records 6.3 points per game and tacks on 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Darryl Morsell knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.
    • Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.9 per game).

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 78-45

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 77-71

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    W 96-50

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 83-63

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    W 86-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 80-66

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    W 83-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 89-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    W 64-63

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    L 67-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Marquette at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17346257
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Browns

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at UAB

    1 minute ago
    uconn huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at UConn

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy