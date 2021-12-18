How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to continue an eight-game home win streak when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Marquette
- The Musketeers average 76.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles score 12.6 more points per game (73.0) than the Musketeers give up (60.4).
- The Musketeers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 37.5% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.1 assists in each contest.
- The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Nate Johnson, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Xavier steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis records 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 5.6 per game. He also records 6.3 points per game and tacks on 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Darryl Morsell knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.
- Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.9 per game).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
W 78-45
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
W 77-71
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
W 96-50
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
W 83-63
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
W 86-63
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
-
Away
12/28/2021
UConn
-
Home
1/4/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/7/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/12/2022
Villanova
-
Home
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
W 80-66
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
W 83-54
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
L 89-76
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
W 64-63
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
L 67-56
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/29/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/1/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/4/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/7/2022
Georgetown
-
Away