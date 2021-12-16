Xavier vs. Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Xavier vs. Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) shoots the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (9-1) aim to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Morehead State Eagles (6-4) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Morehead State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Morehead State

    • The Musketeers put up 10.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Eagles give up (65.6).
    • The Eagles' 68.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.1 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
    • The Musketeers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
    • Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.9 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
    • Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Morehead State Players to Watch

    • Johni Broome averages 15.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Eagles, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Morehead State's assist leader is Ta'Lon Cooper with 6.9 per game. He also averages 9.3 points per game and adds 4.9 rebounds per game.
    • Tray Hollowell is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Eagles, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Morehead State's leader in steals is Skyelar Potter with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Broome with 3.8 per game.

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 59-58

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 78-45

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 77-71

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    W 96-50

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 83-63

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    Morehead State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 75-51

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UMKC

    W 70-62

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 59-51

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 71-66

    Home

    12/11/2021

    East Tennessee State

    L 82-75

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Alice Lloyd

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    IUPUI

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

