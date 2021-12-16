Xavier vs. Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Xavier vs. Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (9-1) aim to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Morehead State Eagles (6-4) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Morehead State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Morehead State
- The Musketeers put up 10.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Eagles give up (65.6).
- The Eagles' 68.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.1 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game to go with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.9 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
- Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Johni Broome averages 15.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Eagles, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Morehead State's assist leader is Ta'Lon Cooper with 6.9 per game. He also averages 9.3 points per game and adds 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Tray Hollowell is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Eagles, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Morehead State's leader in steals is Skyelar Potter with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Broome with 3.8 per game.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Virginia Tech
W 59-58
Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
W 78-45
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
W 77-71
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
W 96-50
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
W 83-63
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
-
Away
12/28/2021
UConn
-
Home
1/4/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/7/2022
Butler
-
Away
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Arkansas State
W 75-51
Away
11/27/2021
UMKC
W 70-62
Away
12/1/2021
Georgia Southern
W 59-51
Home
12/6/2021
Presbyterian
W 71-66
Home
12/11/2021
East Tennessee State
L 82-75
Away
12/15/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/18/2021
Alice Lloyd
-
Home
12/21/2021
IUPUI
-
Away
12/29/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
1/2/2022
Tennessee State
-
Home
1/6/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Home