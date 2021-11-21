Xavier vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

How to Watch Xavier vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (5-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The Spartans have won five games in a row.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Norfolk State
- Last year, the Musketeers averaged 5.1 more points per game (74.8) than the Spartans allowed (69.7).
- The Spartans put up just 3.4 more points per game last year (73.6) than the Musketeers gave up to opponents (70.2).
- Last season, the Musketeers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.4% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
- The Spartans shot at a 42.7% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Zach Freemantle put up 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Paul Scruggs dished out 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14 PPG.
- Nate Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Scruggs averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Freemantle notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Devante Carter scored 14.9 points, grabbed 5.1 rebounds and distributed 4 assists per game last season.
- Joe Bryant Jr. hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Bryant and Chris Ford were defensive standouts last season, with Bryant averaging 1.3 steals per game and Ford collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Niagara
W 63-60
Home
11/12/2021
Kent State
W 73-59
Home
11/18/2021
Ohio State
W 71-65
Home
11/21/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bridgewater (VA)
W 79-56
Home
11/11/2021
Penn State-Wilkes Barre
W 111-55
Home
11/13/2021
Tennessee State
W 66-59
Home
11/16/2021
William & Mary
W 91-74
Home
11/19/2021
Bowling Green
W 90-84
Away
11/21/2021
Xavier
-
Away
11/23/2021
Regent
-
Home
11/28/2021
Hampton
-
Home
11/29/2021
Grambling
-
Home
12/1/2021
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
12/4/2021
Hampton
-
Away