Xavier vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Xavier vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) reacts going in a timeout late in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Xavier defeated the 19-ranked Buckeyes, 71-65. Ohio State Buckeyes At Xavier Musketeers Basketball

    The Xavier Musketeers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (5-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The Spartans have won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Norfolk State

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Norfolk State

    • Last year, the Musketeers averaged 5.1 more points per game (74.8) than the Spartans allowed (69.7).
    • The Spartans put up just 3.4 more points per game last year (73.6) than the Musketeers gave up to opponents (70.2).
    • Last season, the Musketeers had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.4% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
    • The Spartans shot at a 42.7% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers averaged.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Zach Freemantle put up 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Paul Scruggs dished out 5.7 assists per game while scoring 14 PPG.
    • Nate Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Scruggs averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Freemantle notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Norfolk State Players to Watch

    • Devante Carter scored 14.9 points, grabbed 5.1 rebounds and distributed 4 assists per game last season.
    • Joe Bryant Jr. hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Bryant and Chris Ford were defensive standouts last season, with Bryant averaging 1.3 steals per game and Ford collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Niagara

    W 63-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Kent State

    W 73-59

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ohio State

    W 71-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    Norfolk State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bridgewater (VA)

    W 79-56

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Penn State-Wilkes Barre

    W 111-55

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Tennessee State

    W 66-59

    Home

    11/16/2021

    William & Mary

    W 91-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 90-84

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Regent

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Hampton

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Hampton

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Norfolk State at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
