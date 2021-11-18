Xavier vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Xavier vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots over Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Xavier Musketeers defeated Kent State Golden Flashes 73-59. Kent State Golden Flashes At Xavier Musketeers 40

    The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ohio State

    • Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 7.0 more points than the Musketeers allowed (70.2).
    • The Musketeers scored only 3.7 more points per game last year (74.8) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
    • The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
    • The Musketeers shot at a 45.8% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • Duane Washington Jr. put up 16.4 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
    • E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
    • Washington hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Justice Sueing averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Liddell collected 1.0 block per contest.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Zach Freemantle accumulated 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.
    • Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Nate Johnson hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Scruggs and Freemantle were defensive standouts last season, with Scruggs averaging 1.6 steals per game and Freemantle collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Niagara

    W 84-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 89-58

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Niagara

    W 63-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Kent State

    W 73-59

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Ohio State at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

