Xavier vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ohio State

Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 7.0 more points than the Musketeers allowed (70.2).

The Musketeers scored only 3.7 more points per game last year (74.8) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).

The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Musketeers shot at a 45.8% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

Duane Washington Jr. put up 16.4 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.

Washington hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Justice Sueing averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Liddell collected 1.0 block per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

Zach Freemantle accumulated 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.

Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.

Nate Johnson hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Scruggs and Freemantle were defensive standouts last season, with Scruggs averaging 1.6 steals per game and Freemantle collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Akron W 67-66 Home 11/12/2021 Niagara W 84-74 Home 11/15/2021 Bowling Green W 89-58 Home 11/18/2021 Xavier - Away 11/22/2021 Seton Hall - Away 11/30/2021 Duke - Home 12/5/2021 Penn State - Away 12/8/2021 Towson - Home 12/11/2021 Wisconsin - Home

Xavier Schedule