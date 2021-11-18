Xavier vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Xavier vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Ohio State
- Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 7.0 more points than the Musketeers allowed (70.2).
- The Musketeers scored only 3.7 more points per game last year (74.8) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
- The Buckeyes made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Musketeers shot at a 45.8% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Duane Washington Jr. put up 16.4 points per game last season to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- E.J. Liddell pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while CJ Walker averaged 4.1 assists per contest.
- Washington hit an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Justice Sueing averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Liddell collected 1.0 block per contest.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Zach Freemantle accumulated 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.
- Paul Scruggs averaged 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.0 PPG scoring average.
- Nate Johnson hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Scruggs and Freemantle were defensive standouts last season, with Scruggs averaging 1.6 steals per game and Freemantle collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Akron
W 67-66
Home
11/12/2021
Niagara
W 84-74
Home
11/15/2021
Bowling Green
W 89-58
Home
11/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
11/22/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
-
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
-
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Niagara
W 63-60
Home
11/12/2021
Kent State
W 73-59
Home
11/18/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
11/21/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Ohio State at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
