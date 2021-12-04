Publish date:
How to Watch Xavier vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) hit the court against the Xavier Musketeers (6-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Xavier
- The Cowboys average 74.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.6 the Musketeers give up.
- The Musketeers average 10.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (61.1).
- The Cowboys make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
- The Musketeers have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Isaac Likekele leads his team in assists per game (3.6), and also posts 7.1 points and 6.0 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Moussa Cisse is averaging 6.9 points, 0.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
- Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is tops on the Cowboys at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 6.1 points.
- Avery Anderson III posts 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor.
- Bryce Williams posts 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge gives the Musketeers 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he contributes 12.0 points and 3.3 assists.
- Paul Scruggs is putting up a team-best 4.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 37.0% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Nate Johnson paces the Musketeers in scoring (14.6 points per game), and posts 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Musketeers get 5.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerome Hunter.
