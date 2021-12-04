Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Xavier vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Miroslav Stafl (12) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) hit the court against the Xavier Musketeers (6-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Xavier

    Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Xavier

    • The Cowboys average 74.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.6 the Musketeers give up.
    • The Musketeers average 10.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (61.1).
    • The Cowboys make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
    • The Musketeers have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Isaac Likekele leads his team in assists per game (3.6), and also posts 7.1 points and 6.0 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Moussa Cisse is averaging 6.9 points, 0.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is tops on the Cowboys at 6.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 6.1 points.
    • Avery Anderson III posts 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor.
    • Bryce Williams posts 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Jack Nunge gives the Musketeers 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
    • Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he contributes 12.0 points and 3.3 assists.
    • Paul Scruggs is putting up a team-best 4.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 37.0% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
    • Nate Johnson paces the Musketeers in scoring (14.6 points per game), and posts 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Musketeers get 5.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerome Hunter.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Xavier at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

