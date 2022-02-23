Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 Providence's quest to hold onto the top seed in the Big East Tournament has three games remaining. On Wednesday, the Friars host Xavier looking to increase their buffer.

With fewer than two weeks to go in the regular season, No. 11 Providence remains in first place in the Big East by a slight margin. It'll be a race to the finish for the Friars, who have three games left starting with a matchup against Xavier at the Dunkin Donuts Center on Wednesday.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Xavier vs. Providence on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week was a rocky one for the Friars, and they'll be looking to find some stability down the stretch. On Tuesday, No. 10 Villanova snapped their eight-game winning streak in an 89-84 game. It was the team's first loss since Jan. 4 and the first of the year at home. Ed Cooley's squad then went on the road and erased a 19-point deficit to come back and beat Butler 71-70 in overtime.

With that win and loss, Providence is 12-2 in conference. However, Villanova is right behind at 15-3. The two schools still have one head-to-head meeting left to end the season.

That pressure renders every game from here on out a must-win for the Friars. They've already beat Xavier once this year, topping the Musketeers 65-62 in Cincinnati back on Jan. 26. It took a game-winning three from junior guard Jared Bynum to swing things in that one, a game that came in the middle of Providence's eight-game winning streak.

Wednesday night's tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

