How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With fewer than two weeks to go in the regular season, No. 11 Providence remains in first place in the Big East by a slight margin. It'll be a race to the finish for the Friars, who have three games left starting with a matchup against Xavier at the Dunkin Donuts Center on Wednesday.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
Live stream Xavier vs. Providence on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Last week was a rocky one for the Friars, and they'll be looking to find some stability down the stretch. On Tuesday, No. 10 Villanova snapped their eight-game winning streak in an 89-84 game. It was the team's first loss since Jan. 4 and the first of the year at home. Ed Cooley's squad then went on the road and erased a 19-point deficit to come back and beat Butler 71-70 in overtime.
With that win and loss, Providence is 12-2 in conference. However, Villanova is right behind at 15-3. The two schools still have one head-to-head meeting left to end the season.
That pressure renders every game from here on out a must-win for the Friars. They've already beat Xavier once this year, topping the Musketeers 65-62 in Cincinnati back on Jan. 26. It took a game-winning three from junior guard Jared Bynum to swing things in that one, a game that came in the middle of Providence's eight-game winning streak.
Wednesday night's tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Regional restrictions may apply.