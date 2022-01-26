Xavier vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) reacts during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Cintas Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Providence

  • The Musketeers average 10.4 more points per game (74.5) than the Friars give up (64.1).
  • The Friars' 70.4 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers allow.
  • The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • The Friars are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.3% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 12.3 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
  • Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging eight boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.2 assists per game.
  • The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Nate Johnson, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • Scruggs and Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Scruggs leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Nate Watson is the top scorer for the Friars with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game to his statistics.
  • The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and two assists per game) and Jared Bynum with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).
  • A.J. Reeves is the top scorer from distance for the Friars, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Bynum (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Providence while Watson (one block per game) is the block leader.

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Butler

W 87-72

Away

1/12/2022

Villanova

L 64-60

Home

1/15/2022

Creighton

W 80-73

Home

1/19/2022

DePaul

W 68-67

Away

1/23/2022

Marquette

L 75-64

Away

1/26/2022

Providence

-

Home

1/29/2022

Creighton

-

Away

2/2/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/9/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

2/11/2022

UConn

-

Home

Providence Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

DePaul

W 70-53

Away

1/4/2022

Marquette

L 88-56

Away

1/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 83-73

Home

1/20/2022

Georgetown

W 83-75

Home

1/23/2022

Butler

W 69-62

Home

1/26/2022

Xavier

-

Away

1/29/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/1/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

2/6/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/12/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/15/2022

Villanova

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Providence at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

