Xavier vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 23, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) reacts during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Providence

The Musketeers average 10.4 more points per game (74.5) than the Friars give up (64.1).

The Friars' 70.4 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers allow.

The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Friars are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.3% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 12.3 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging eight boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.2 assists per game.

The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Nate Johnson, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Scruggs and Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Scruggs leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson is the top scorer for the Friars with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game to his statistics.

The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and two assists per game) and Jared Bynum with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game).

A.J. Reeves is the top scorer from distance for the Friars, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Bynum (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Providence while Watson (one block per game) is the block leader.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Butler W 87-72 Away 1/12/2022 Villanova L 64-60 Home 1/15/2022 Creighton W 80-73 Home 1/19/2022 DePaul W 68-67 Away 1/23/2022 Marquette L 75-64 Away 1/26/2022 Providence - Home 1/29/2022 Creighton - Away 2/2/2022 Butler - Home 2/5/2022 DePaul - Home 2/9/2022 Seton Hall - Away 2/11/2022 UConn - Home

Providence Schedule