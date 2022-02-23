Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Providence Friars (22-3, 12-2 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (17-9, 7-8 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Dunkin' Donuts Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Providence vs Xavier Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Providence

-1.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Xavier

  • The Friars put up 5.2 more points per game (71.4) than the Musketeers give up (66.2).
  • The Musketeers score 6.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Friars give up (65.8).
  • This season, the Friars have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Noah Horchler paces the Friars at 8.5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 10.0 points.
  • Nate Watson leads the Friars at 14.2 points per game, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
  • Al Durham is posting 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Jared Bynum posts a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.2 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the field and 45.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Justin Minaya is posting 6.3 points, 1.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge is posting a team-high 13.4 points per contest. And he is producing 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 53.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
  • Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he contributes 10.2 points and 2.8 assists.
  • Paul Scruggs is posting a team-best 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
  • Zach Freemantle gets the Musketeers 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nate Johnson gets the Musketeers 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Xavier at Providence

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
