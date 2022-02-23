How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Providence Friars (22-3, 12-2 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (17-9, 7-8 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Dunkin' Donuts Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center

Favorite Spread Total Providence -1.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Xavier

The Friars put up 5.2 more points per game (71.4) than the Musketeers give up (66.2).

The Musketeers score 6.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Friars give up (65.8).

This season, the Friars have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.

The Musketeers are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 41.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler paces the Friars at 8.5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 10.0 points.

Nate Watson leads the Friars at 14.2 points per game, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Al Durham is posting 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Jared Bynum posts a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.2 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.8% from the field and 45.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Justin Minaya is posting 6.3 points, 1.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch