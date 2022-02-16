Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) shoots against Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (14-11, 5-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Cintas Center
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Musketeers record 73.1 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 70.9 the Red Storm allow.
  • The Red Storm's 75.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 65.1 the Musketeers give up.
  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • The Red Storm's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.1 points per game to go with 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
  • Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
  • Nate Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie sits atop the Red Storm leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
  • Posh Alexander's assist statline leads Saint John's (NY); he records 4.5 assists per game.
  • Champagnie is dependable from distance and leads the Red Storm with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.9 per game.

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Creighton

W 74-64

Away

2/2/2022

Butler

W 68-66

Home

2/5/2022

DePaul

L 69-65

Home

2/9/2022

Seton Hall

L 73-71

Away

2/11/2022

UConn

W 74-68

Home

2/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

2/19/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

3/2/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

3/5/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Providence

L 86-82

Home

2/3/2022

Georgetown

W 90-77

Away

2/5/2022

Butler

W 75-72

Away

2/8/2022

Villanova

L 75-69

Home

2/13/2022

UConn

L 63-60

Home

2/16/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/18/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/23/2022

Creighton

-

Home

2/27/2022

DePaul

-

Away

3/2/2022

Xavier

-

Home

3/5/2022

Marquette

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

St. John's at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
