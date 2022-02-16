How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (14-11, 5-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The Musketeers record 73.1 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 70.9 the Red Storm allow.
- The Red Storm's 75.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 65.1 the Musketeers give up.
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- The Red Storm's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.1 points per game to go with 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
- Nate Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie sits atop the Red Storm leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Posh Alexander's assist statline leads Saint John's (NY); he records 4.5 assists per game.
- Champagnie is dependable from distance and leads the Red Storm with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.9 per game.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Creighton
W 74-64
Away
2/2/2022
Butler
W 68-66
Home
2/5/2022
DePaul
L 69-65
Home
2/9/2022
Seton Hall
L 73-71
Away
2/11/2022
UConn
W 74-68
Home
2/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
2/19/2022
UConn
-
Away
2/23/2022
Providence
-
Away
2/26/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
3/2/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
3/5/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Providence
L 86-82
Home
2/3/2022
Georgetown
W 90-77
Away
2/5/2022
Butler
W 75-72
Away
2/8/2022
Villanova
L 75-69
Home
2/13/2022
UConn
L 63-60
Home
2/16/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/18/2022
Butler
-
Home
2/23/2022
Creighton
-
Home
2/27/2022
DePaul
-
Away
3/2/2022
Xavier
-
Home
3/5/2022
Marquette
-
Away
How To Watch
February
16
2022
St. John's at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)