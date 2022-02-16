How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) shoots against Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (14-11, 5-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY)

The Musketeers record 73.1 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 70.9 the Red Storm allow.

The Red Storm's 75.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 65.1 the Musketeers give up.

The Musketeers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm allow to opponents.

The Red Storm's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.1 points per game to go with 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.

Nate Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie sits atop the Red Storm leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Posh Alexander's assist statline leads Saint John's (NY); he records 4.5 assists per game.

Champagnie is dependable from distance and leads the Red Storm with 2.2 made threes per game.

Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.9 per game.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Creighton W 74-64 Away 2/2/2022 Butler W 68-66 Home 2/5/2022 DePaul L 69-65 Home 2/9/2022 Seton Hall L 73-71 Away 2/11/2022 UConn W 74-68 Home 2/16/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 2/19/2022 UConn - Away 2/23/2022 Providence - Away 2/26/2022 Seton Hall - Home 3/2/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 3/5/2022 Georgetown - Home

Saint John's (NY) Schedule