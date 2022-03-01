Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives on Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Cincinnati at the Cintas Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Seton Hall Pirates defeated Xavier Musketeers 82-66. Seton Hall Pirates At Xavier Musketeers 6029

The Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-13, 7-10 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier

  • The 77 points per game the Red Storm record are 9.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (67.9).
  • The Musketeers' 73.1 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 71.8 the Red Storm allow.
  • The Red Storm are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • The Musketeers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie averages 19 points and 6.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Posh Alexander averages a team-best 5.2 assists per game. He is also posting 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 51.4% from the field.
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu puts up 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Aaron Wheeler averages 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 42.4% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Montez Mathis averages 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge tops the Musketeers in scoring (13 points per game) and assists (0.9), and averages 7.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Colby Jones tops the Musketeers in rebounding (7.7 per game), and puts up 10.7 points and 2.9 assists. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Paul Scruggs is putting up a team-leading 4.1 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
  • Zach Freemantle is averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Adam Kunkel is averaging 8.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Xavier at St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
