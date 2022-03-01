How to Watch Xavier vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (17-11, 7-10 Big East) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-13, 7-10 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier
- The 77 points per game the Red Storm record are 9.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (67.9).
- The Musketeers' 73.1 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 71.8 the Red Storm allow.
- The Red Storm are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- The Musketeers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie averages 19 points and 6.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Posh Alexander averages a team-best 5.2 assists per game. He is also posting 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 51.4% from the field.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu puts up 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Aaron Wheeler averages 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 42.4% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Montez Mathis averages 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge tops the Musketeers in scoring (13 points per game) and assists (0.9), and averages 7.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Colby Jones tops the Musketeers in rebounding (7.7 per game), and puts up 10.7 points and 2.9 assists. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Paul Scruggs is putting up a team-leading 4.1 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
- Zach Freemantle is averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Adam Kunkel is averaging 8.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
