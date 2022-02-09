Seton Hall's offense had a bounce-back week last week. Can the Pirates keep it going Wednesday night against No. 25 Xavier?

After a bit of a slide in late January, Seton Hall bounced back big with a pair of wins last week. The Pirates beat Georgetown 70-63 on Tuesday, then Creighton 74-55 on Friday. Riding this offensive resurgence, they'll go for three straight wins Wednesday night at home against No. 25 Xavier.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Over the course of the season, Seton Hall has been one of the best offensive teams in the Big East. The Pirates' 75.9 points per game rank third in the conference.

The Pirates can get back to .500 in conference play with a win on Wednesday. They're 5-6 against Big East opponents this year, and 14-7 overall.

While Seton Hall has won with offense, Xavier has won with defense. The Musketeers rank third in the conference in opponent scoring, allowing just 64.6 points per game.

With wins in two of their last three games, the Musketeers sit just outside the upper echelon of the Big East at 6-5 in conference play and 16-6 overall.

