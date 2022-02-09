Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall's offense had a bounce-back week last week. Can the Pirates keep it going Wednesday night against No. 25 Xavier?

After a bit of a slide in late January, Seton Hall bounced back big with a pair of wins last week. The Pirates beat Georgetown 70-63 on Tuesday, then Creighton 74-55 on Friday. Riding this offensive resurgence, they'll go for three straight wins Wednesday night at home against No. 25 Xavier.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Xavier vs. Seton Hall on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over the course of the season, Seton Hall has been one of the best offensive teams in the Big East. The Pirates' 75.9 points per game rank third in the conference.

The Pirates can get back to .500 in conference play with a win on Wednesday. They're 5-6 against Big East opponents this year, and 14-7 overall.

While Seton Hall has won with offense, Xavier has won with defense. The Musketeers rank third in the conference in opponent scoring, allowing just 64.6 points per game.

With wins in two of their last three games, the Musketeers sit just outside the upper echelon of the Big East at 6-5 in conference play and 16-6 overall.

Tip-off for this game is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Catch the action on FOX Sports 1. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Xavier vs. Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17601697
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Flyers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17631594
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Cavaliers

1 minute ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at UConn in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17569543
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at NC State

1 minute ago
richmond
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at George Mason

1 minute ago
xavier
College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall

1 minute ago
george washington
College Basketball

How to Watch George Washington at Massachusetts

1 minute ago
USATSI_17641020
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame

1 minute ago
ohio state
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy