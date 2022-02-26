Xavier vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (17-10, 7-9 Big East) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 8-8 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

The 73.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 10.9 more points than the Pirates give up (62.5).

The Pirates put up an average of 69.0 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 67.4 the Musketeers give up.

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.1 assists in each contest.

Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden is at the top of the Pirates scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also pulls down 7.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.

Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Alexis Yetna with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 4.1 per game.

Jamir Harris is consistent from distance and leads the Pirates with 1.8 made threes per game.

Seton Hall's leader in steals is Richmond (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu (3.2 per game).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Seton Hall L 73-71 Away 2/11/2022 UConn W 74-68 Home 2/16/2022 Saint John's (NY) L 86-73 Home 2/19/2022 UConn L 72-61 Away 2/23/2022 Providence L 99-92 Away 2/26/2022 Seton Hall - Home 3/2/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 3/5/2022 Georgetown - Home

Seton Hall Schedule