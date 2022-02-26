Xavier vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (17-10, 7-9 Big East) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 8-8 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Cintas Center
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Seton Hall
- The 73.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 10.9 more points than the Pirates give up (62.5).
- The Pirates put up an average of 69.0 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 67.4 the Musketeers give up.
- This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.1 assists in each contest.
- Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden is at the top of the Pirates scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also pulls down 7.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.
- Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Alexis Yetna with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 4.1 per game.
- Jamir Harris is consistent from distance and leads the Pirates with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Seton Hall's leader in steals is Richmond (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu (3.2 per game).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Seton Hall
L 73-71
Away
2/11/2022
UConn
W 74-68
Home
2/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 86-73
Home
2/19/2022
UConn
L 72-61
Away
2/23/2022
Providence
L 99-92
Away
2/26/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
3/2/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
3/5/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Xavier
W 73-71
Home
2/12/2022
Villanova
L 73-67
Away
2/16/2022
UConn
L 70-65
Away
2/19/2022
DePaul
W 66-64
Home
2/23/2022
Butler
W 66-60
Home
2/26/2022
Xavier
-
Away
3/2/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
3/5/2022
Creighton
-
Away
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Seton Hall at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/EST
