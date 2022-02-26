Xavier vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Xavier Musketeers (17-10, 7-9 Big East) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 8-8 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

  • The 73.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 10.9 more points than the Pirates give up (62.5).
  • The Pirates put up an average of 69.0 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 67.4 the Musketeers give up.
  • This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
  • Colby Jones is Xavier's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Paul Scruggs is its best passer, distributing 4.1 assists in each contest.
  • Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Xavier steals leader is Scruggs, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nunge, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden is at the top of the Pirates scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also pulls down 7.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.
  • Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Alexis Yetna with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 4.1 per game.
  • Jamir Harris is consistent from distance and leads the Pirates with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Seton Hall's leader in steals is Richmond (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu (3.2 per game).

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Seton Hall

L 73-71

Away

2/11/2022

UConn

W 74-68

Home

2/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 86-73

Home

2/19/2022

UConn

L 72-61

Away

2/23/2022

Providence

L 99-92

Away

2/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

3/2/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

3/5/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Xavier

W 73-71

Home

2/12/2022

Villanova

L 73-67

Away

2/16/2022

UConn

L 70-65

Away

2/19/2022

DePaul

W 66-64

Home

2/23/2022

Butler

W 66-60

Home

2/26/2022

Xavier

-

Away

3/2/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

3/5/2022

Creighton

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Seton Hall at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
