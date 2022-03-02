Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier and St. John's are both chasing the No. 6 spot in the Big East and a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Wednesday's game between the teams will have massive implications on the first-round matchups.

In the Big East tournament, the top six seeds get a first-round bye. Xavier and St. John's are currently tied for seventh place in the conference, looking to break into that top group with two games remaining in the regular season. They'll meet on Wednesday, with a chance to knock the other out of contention for that spot. 

How to Watch Xavier vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Xavier vs. St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. John's already has the advantage of winning the first meeting this season. The Red Storm topped the Musketeers 86-73 in Cincinnati back on Feb. 16. Junior forward Julian Champagnie scored a game-high 27 points in that one for St. John's.

Champagnie is also chasing the conference scoring title here in the final week. He's scored 513 points so far this season, with DePaul's Javon Freeman-Liberty behind him with 455 (Freeman-Liberty has a better points-per-game average after missing six games last month). 

Both St. John's and Xavier are looking to snap losing streaks heading into this game. The Red Storm have lost two straight, both close losses at the hands of Creighton (81-78) and DePaul (99-94). Xavier has lost four in a row, including a 99-92 three-overtime defeat in Providence that may have been the Big East game of the year.

Which team will keep its first-round bye hopes alive? Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

