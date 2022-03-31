How to Watch the NIT Championship: Xavier vs Texas A&M

Xavier and Texas A&M look to finish their season with a championship when they play Thursday night in the NIT Final.

On Tuesday, Xavier took an early lead on St. Bonaventure in the semifinals and never looked back. The Musketeers led by 15 at halftime, and despite the Bonnies making a bit of a run, they cruised to the NIT championship game.

How to Watch the NIT Championship Xavier at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

They got a balanced offensive attack as Jack Nunge, Adam Kunkel, and Zach Freemantle scored 18 points to help lead them to the win.

After surviving Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals, it was a relatively easy win for Xavier.

Now the Muskateers get a shot at a postseason championship but must find a way to slow down a hot Texas A&M team.

On Tuesday, the Aggies kept rolling when they took down Washington State 72-56. It was their fourth win in the NIT, with each of them coming by at least 12 points.

They have proven throughout the NIT that they probably should have been an NCAA tournament team, and Thursday night, they will look to complete their run with an NIT championship.

