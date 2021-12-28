Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after guard Nate Johnson (not pictured) scores a three point basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) hope to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the UConn Huskies (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. UConn

    • The Musketeers record 75.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies allow.
    • The Huskies put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
    • The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
    • The Huskies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 38.7% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 13.2 per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
    • Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
    • The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • R.J. Cole's points (16.3 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
    • Andre Jackson grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UConn rebounding leaderboard.
    • Cole is reliable from deep and leads the Huskies with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • UConn's leader in steals is Cole (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Whaley (2.2 per game).

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    W 96-50

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 83-63

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    W 86-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marquette

    W 80-71

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Villanova

    L 71-58

    Away

    12/28/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    W 88-59

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    L 56-53

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Providence

    L 57-53

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Marquette

    W 78-70

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Providence

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Connecticut at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

