Dec 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after guard Nate Johnson (not pictured) scores a three point basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) hope to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the UConn Huskies (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Key Stats for Xavier vs. UConn

The Musketeers record 75.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

The Huskies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 38.7% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 13.2 per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

UConn Players to Watch

R.J. Cole's points (16.3 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.

Andre Jackson grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UConn rebounding leaderboard.

Cole is reliable from deep and leads the Huskies with 1.9 made threes per game.

UConn's leader in steals is Cole (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Whaley (2.2 per game).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Ball State W 96-50 Home 12/11/2021 Cincinnati W 83-63 Home 12/15/2021 Morehead State W 86-63 Home 12/18/2021 Marquette W 80-71 Home 12/21/2021 Villanova L 71-58 Away 12/28/2021 UConn - Home 1/7/2022 Butler - Away 1/12/2022 Villanova - Home 1/15/2022 Creighton - Home 1/19/2022 DePaul - Away 1/23/2022 Marquette - Away

UConn Schedule