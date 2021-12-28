How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 0-0 Big East) hope to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the UConn Huskies (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
Key Stats for Xavier vs. UConn
- The Musketeers record 75.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- The Huskies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 38.7% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- The Musketeers scoring leader is Nate Johnson, who averages 13.2 per contest to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Colby Jones leads Xavier in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Paul Scruggs leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- The Musketeers get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- Jones is Xavier's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jack Nunge leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
UConn Players to Watch
- R.J. Cole's points (16.3 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
- Andre Jackson grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.2 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UConn rebounding leaderboard.
- Cole is reliable from deep and leads the Huskies with 1.9 made threes per game.
- UConn's leader in steals is Cole (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Whaley (2.2 per game).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
W 96-50
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
W 83-63
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
W 86-63
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
W 80-71
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
L 71-58
Away
12/28/2021
UConn
-
Home
1/7/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/12/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/15/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/19/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/23/2022
Marquette
-
Away
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Grambling
W 88-59
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
L 56-53
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 74-64
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
L 57-53
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
W 78-70
Away
12/28/2021
Xavier
-
Away
1/1/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/8/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/12/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/15/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/20/2022
Butler
-
Away