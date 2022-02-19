Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UConn Huskies (18-7, 9-5 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (17-8, 7-7 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier

UConn vs Xavier Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UConn

-6.5

139.5 points

Key Stats for UConn vs. Xavier

  • The Huskies put up 76.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.9 the Musketeers allow.
  • The Musketeers' 73.1 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 65.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • The Huskies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • The Musketeers are shooting 45% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 39.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Adama Sanogo registers a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per game. In addition, he's putting up 15.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor.
  • Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Tyrese Martin is posting 14 points, 1.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Whaley averages 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge is putting up a team-high 13.5 points per contest. And he is delivering 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.
  • Paul Scruggs is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he posts 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.
  • Colby Jones is putting up a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.2 points and 2.9 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Nate Johnson is putting up 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
  • Zach Freemantle is averaging 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Xavier at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch TCU at Baylor in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
5 minutes ago
USATSI_12315075
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse

By Matthew Beighle
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17702170
College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut

By Matthew Beighle
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17705084
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State

By Matthew Beighle
5 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and center Kofi Cockburn (21) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

La Salle vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Mylik Wilson (13) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Baylor vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy