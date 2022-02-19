How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 UConn Huskies (18-7, 9-5 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (17-8, 7-7 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch UConn vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-6.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for UConn vs. Xavier
- The Huskies put up 76.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.9 the Musketeers allow.
- The Musketeers' 73.1 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 65.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- The Huskies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- The Musketeers are shooting 45% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 39.6% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo registers a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per game. In addition, he's putting up 15.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor.
- Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Martin is posting 14 points, 1.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Whaley averages 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge is putting up a team-high 13.5 points per contest. And he is delivering 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.
- Paul Scruggs is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he posts 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.
- Colby Jones is putting up a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.2 points and 2.9 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field.
- Nate Johnson is putting up 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Zach Freemantle is averaging 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45% of his shots from the field.
