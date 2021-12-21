Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Entering conference play, no team in the Big East is playing better basketball than No. 18 Xavier.
    Author:

    A ranked matchup in the Big East pits the hottest team in the conference against one of last year's best. No. 18 Xavier takes a seven-game winning streak to Pennsylvania on Tuesday night for a matchup against 2020–21 regular season champion No. 23 Villanova.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream Xavier vs. Villanova on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

    Xavier's seven straight wins has propelled the Musketeers to an 11–1 record on the season. During this current winning streak, they've scored at least 78 points in every game but one.

    The Musketeers' last game was on Saturday, an 80–71 win against Marquette in their Big East opener. Senior guard Nate Johnson led the way with 17 points. He's also the team's leading scorer on the year, averaging 13.3 points per game.

    As for Villanova, the Wildcats opened the season on a 7–2 stretch before falling in their last two games. This will be their first true home game since Dec. 4, and Jay Wright's squad is unbeaten this year at Finneran Pavilion.

    Who will come away with the win in the first meeting between these Big East foes since February 2020?

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Xavier vs. Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) rebounds the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Knicks

    6 minutes ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Oklahoma

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fort Wayne at Michigan

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Arkansas

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15838696
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Stanford at South Carolina

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah

    6 minutes ago
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. North Carolina

    6 minutes ago
    villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

    How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Quilmes

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy