Entering conference play, no team in the Big East is playing better basketball than No. 18 Xavier.

A ranked matchup in the Big East pits the hottest team in the conference against one of last year's best. No. 18 Xavier takes a seven-game winning streak to Pennsylvania on Tuesday night for a matchup against 2020–21 regular season champion No. 23 Villanova.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream Xavier vs. Villanova on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Xavier's seven straight wins has propelled the Musketeers to an 11–1 record on the season. During this current winning streak, they've scored at least 78 points in every game but one.

The Musketeers' last game was on Saturday, an 80–71 win against Marquette in their Big East opener. Senior guard Nate Johnson led the way with 17 points. He's also the team's leading scorer on the year, averaging 13.3 points per game.

As for Villanova, the Wildcats opened the season on a 7–2 stretch before falling in their last two games. This will be their first true home game since Dec. 4, and Jay Wright's squad is unbeaten this year at Finneran Pavilion.

Who will come away with the win in the first meeting between these Big East foes since February 2020?

Regional restrictions may apply.