Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Xavier Musketeers (12-2, 0-0 Big East) hope to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (11-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Villanova
- The 76.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 14.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.6).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 62.7 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Musketeers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wildcats are shooting 43% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 39.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 12.7 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.3 assists per game.
- Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Jones and Jack Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Villanova Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie puts up enough points (16.9 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jermaine Samuels' stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 10.7 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
- Gillespie makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Gillespie (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Samuels (one block per game) is the block leader.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
W 83-63
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
W 86-63
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
W 80-71
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
L 71-58
Away
1/7/2022
Butler
W 87-72
Away
1/12/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/15/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/19/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/23/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/26/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/29/2022
Creighton
-
Away
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Creighton
L 79-59
Away
12/21/2021
Xavier
W 71-58
Home
1/1/2022
Seton Hall
W 73-67
Away
1/5/2022
Creighton
W 75-41
Home
1/8/2022
DePaul
W 79-64
Away
1/12/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/16/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/19/2022
Marquette
-
Home
1/22/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/25/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/29/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home