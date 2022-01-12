Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Xavier Musketeers (12-2, 0-0 Big East) hope to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (11-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Villanova

The 76.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 14.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.6).

The Wildcats put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 62.7 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

This season, the Musketeers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

The Wildcats are shooting 43% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 39.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 12.7 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.3 assists per game.

Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Jones and Jack Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie puts up enough points (16.9 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jermaine Samuels' stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 10.7 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.

Gillespie makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.

Gillespie (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Samuels (one block per game) is the block leader.

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Cincinnati W 83-63 Home 12/15/2021 Morehead State W 86-63 Home 12/18/2021 Marquette W 80-71 Home 12/21/2021 Villanova L 71-58 Away 1/7/2022 Butler W 87-72 Away 1/12/2022 Villanova - Home 1/15/2022 Creighton - Home 1/19/2022 DePaul - Away 1/23/2022 Marquette - Away 1/26/2022 Providence - Home 1/29/2022 Creighton - Away

Villanova Schedule