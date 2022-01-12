Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Xavier Musketeers (12-2, 0-0 Big East) hope to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (11-4, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Cintas Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Villanova

  • The 76.4 points per game the Musketeers record are 14.8 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.6).
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 73.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 62.7 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 43% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 39.4% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in scoring, tallying 12.7 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
  • Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.3 assists per game.
  • Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Musketeers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Jones and Jack Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats' Collin Gillespie puts up enough points (16.9 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jermaine Samuels' stat line of 6.5 rebounds, 10.7 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Villanova rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gillespie makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
  • Gillespie (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Villanova while Samuels (one block per game) is the block leader.

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Cincinnati

W 83-63

Home

12/15/2021

Morehead State

W 86-63

Home

12/18/2021

Marquette

W 80-71

Home

12/21/2021

Villanova

L 71-58

Away

1/7/2022

Butler

W 87-72

Away

1/12/2022

Villanova

-

Home

1/15/2022

Creighton

-

Home

1/19/2022

DePaul

-

Away

1/23/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/26/2022

Providence

-

Home

1/29/2022

Creighton

-

Away

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Creighton

L 79-59

Away

12/21/2021

Xavier

W 71-58

Home

1/1/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Creighton

W 75-41

Home

1/8/2022

DePaul

W 79-64

Away

1/12/2022

Xavier

-

Away

1/16/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/19/2022

Marquette

-

Home

1/22/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

1/25/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/29/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Villanova at Xavier

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17473300
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16760495
Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

How to Watch Indios de Mayagüez at Gigantes de Carolina

32 minutes ago
Towson Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Towson at Princeton in Women's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
kyrie-irving
SI Guide

Kyrie Takes Center Stage in Primetime Showdown With Bulls

2 hours ago
Ivory Coast Ghana
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast

4 hours ago
imago1007723521h
Spanish Super Cup Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

5 hours ago
NAPOLI
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Napoli vs. Fiorentina

6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy