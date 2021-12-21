Publish date:
How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to play the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-5.5
136 points
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Xavier
- The Wildcats put up 11.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Musketeers allow (61.3).
- The Musketeers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore puts up 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jermaine Samuels paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also posts 11.0 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Brandon Slater is posting 11.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Eric Dixon puts up 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Jack Nunge is averaging 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Colby Jones is posting a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 2.8 assists, making 52.8% of his shots from the field.
- Paul Scruggs is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Nate Johnson is the Musketeers' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and contributes 3.4 rebounds.
- Dwon Odom gets the Musketeers 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Live Stream: FUBOTV
