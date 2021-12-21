Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) dribble around Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to play the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -5.5 136 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Xavier

The Wildcats put up 11.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Musketeers allow (61.3).

The Musketeers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.

The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore puts up 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jermaine Samuels paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also posts 11.0 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Brandon Slater is posting 11.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Eric Dixon puts up 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor.

Xavier Players to Watch