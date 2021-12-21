Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) dribble around Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) dribble around Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers (11-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to play the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Villanova vs Xavier Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Villanova

    -5.5

    136 points

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Xavier

    • The Wildcats put up 11.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Musketeers allow (61.3).
    • The Musketeers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
    • The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Justin Moore puts up 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jermaine Samuels paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also posts 11.0 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Slater is posting 11.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Dixon puts up 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Jack Nunge is averaging 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Colby Jones is posting a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 2.8 assists, making 52.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Paul Scruggs is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
    • Nate Johnson is the Musketeers' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and contributes 3.4 rebounds.
    • Dwon Odom gets the Musketeers 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Xavier at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    56 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    56 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    56 seconds ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    56 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    56 seconds ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    56 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    56 seconds ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    56 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    56 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy