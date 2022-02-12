How to Watch Yale at Columbia

The top team in the Ivy League men's basketball standings takes on the bottom team when Yale visits Columbia.

Yale has enjoyed a strong men's college basketball season to this point, sitting first in the Ivy League standings thanks to a 7-1 record in conference play, with a 13-9 overall record.

How to Watch Yale vs. Columbia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulldogs are on a run of great play, too, having won their last five games, including, most recently, defeating Harvard in back-to-back games, first 58-55 on Feb. 5 and then 62-59 just four days later.

Jalen Gabbidon led the way for Yale in the latest win over the Crimson, scoring 18 points in 30 minutes of action. EJ Jarvis also came up big, scoring nine points but securing 11 rebounds off the bench.

Things haven't gone as smoothly for Columbia, which sits last in the Ivy League with a 1-8 record in conference play and a 4-17 record overall. The Lions have lost seven games in a row, too, including falling to Yale 83-72 on Jan. 25.

Ike Nweke performed well in defeat, however, going off for 21 points and nine rebounds while Geronimo Rubio de la Rosa also contributed positively 16 points and five assists.

To catch the rematch, tune to NBC Sports Chicago at noon ET.

