Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale at Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top team in the Ivy League men's basketball standings takes on the bottom team when Yale visits Columbia.

Yale has enjoyed a strong men's college basketball season to this point, sitting first in the Ivy League standings thanks to a 7-1 record in conference play, with a 13-9 overall record.

How to Watch Yale vs. Columbia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Yale vs. Columbia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs are on a run of great play, too, having won their last five games, including, most recently, defeating Harvard in back-to-back games, first 58-55 on Feb. 5 and then 62-59 just four days later.

Jalen Gabbidon led the way for Yale in the latest win over the Crimson, scoring 18 points in 30 minutes of action. EJ Jarvis also came up big, scoring nine points but securing 11 rebounds off the bench.

Things haven't gone as smoothly for Columbia, which sits last in the Ivy League with a 1-8 record in conference play and a 4-17 record overall. The Lions have lost seven games in a row, too, including falling to Yale 83-72 on Jan. 25.

Ike Nweke performed well in defeat, however, going off for 21 points and nine rebounds while Geronimo Rubio de la Rosa also contributed positively 16 points and five assists.

To catch the rematch, tune to NBC Sports Chicago at noon ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Yale at Columbia

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

yale
College Basketball

How to Watch Yale at Columbia

2 minutes ago
USATSI_12131675
College Wrestling

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in College Wrestling

8 minutes ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Grambling State at Texas Southern in Women's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts with guard Leaky Black (1) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy