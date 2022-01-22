Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Ivy League rivals face off in men's college basketball on Saturday when Yale and Pennsylvania meet.

After an up-and-down run in out-of-conference play, Yale has turned things around in Ivy League competition, starting off conference play with a perfect 2-0 record after starting the season 6-8.

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live Stream: You can stream Yale at Pennsylvania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that span, Yale has defeated Cornell 96-69 and Brown 66-63, heading into today's matchup with Pennsylvania.

Yale is led this season by guard Azar Swain, who leads the team in scoring (19.1 points), rebounding (4.6 boards) and assists (1.9 dimes), doing a bit of everything for his team on a nightly basis.

Pennsylvania, on the other hand, sits at 6-12 overall and 3-2 in conference play. It enters its game against Yale coming off of a 74-64 defeat at the hands of Princeton on Monday, though Penn had won three of its four games prior to that.

Pennsylvania is led offensively by Jordan Dingle, who is averaging 18.0 points per game on the campaign while shooting 42.0 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Fans of college basketball won't want to miss this matchup, as Dingle and Swain are two of the best players in the Ivy League. Tune into NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus at 4:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Yale at Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico in Women's College Basketball

46 seconds ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

46 seconds ago
virginia basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at NC State

46 seconds ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania

46 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

46 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

46 seconds ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

46 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

46 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

NC State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

46 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy