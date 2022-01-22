Two Ivy League rivals face off in men's college basketball on Saturday when Yale and Pennsylvania meet.

After an up-and-down run in out-of-conference play, Yale has turned things around in Ivy League competition, starting off conference play with a perfect 2-0 record after starting the season 6-8.

How to Watch Yale at Pennsylvania Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

In that span, Yale has defeated Cornell 96-69 and Brown 66-63, heading into today's matchup with Pennsylvania.

Yale is led this season by guard Azar Swain, who leads the team in scoring (19.1 points), rebounding (4.6 boards) and assists (1.9 dimes), doing a bit of everything for his team on a nightly basis.

Pennsylvania, on the other hand, sits at 6-12 overall and 3-2 in conference play. It enters its game against Yale coming off of a 74-64 defeat at the hands of Princeton on Monday, though Penn had won three of its four games prior to that.

Pennsylvania is led offensively by Jordan Dingle, who is averaging 18.0 points per game on the campaign while shooting 42.0 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Fans of college basketball won't want to miss this matchup, as Dingle and Swain are two of the best players in the Ivy League. Tune into NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus at 4:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

