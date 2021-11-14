How to Watch Yale vs. Seton Hall

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Yale Bulldogs at Seton Hall Pirates in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Yale looks for its third win in a row when it travels to Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Yale has started off strong, easily taking care of both Vasser and UMass in its first two games.

    How to Watch Yale at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Yale at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulldogs were impressive against UMass on Friday, as they took control of the game seven minutes in and never looked back. The Minutemen led early, but after the Bulldogs took the lead they went on to win 91-71.

    Saturday it gets tougher for the Bulldogs, as they travel to Seton Hall, which easily won its first game of the year on Wednesday.

    Like most teams in their first games, the Pirates started off slow before pulling away to win. Seton Hall led Fairleigh Dickinson by just one point with 12:54 left in the first half but would outscored the squad by 19 the rest of the half. The Pirates didn't let up in the second half, as they outscored the Knights by 24 to pick up the 93-49 win.

    Sunday won't be easy for the Pirates. Yale is a good team, but Seton hall is still favored in the game. The Pirates will need to make sure to keep focus on the Bulldogs instead of their upcoming games with Big Ten powers Michigan and Ohio State.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Yale Bulldogs at Seton Hall Pirates

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17087217 (1)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
