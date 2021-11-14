How to Watch Yale vs. Seton Hall

Yale looks for its third win in a row when it travels to Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Yale has started off strong, easily taking care of both Vasser and UMass in its first two games.

How to Watch Yale at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Bulldogs were impressive against UMass on Friday, as they took control of the game seven minutes in and never looked back. The Minutemen led early, but after the Bulldogs took the lead they went on to win 91-71.

Saturday it gets tougher for the Bulldogs, as they travel to Seton Hall, which easily won its first game of the year on Wednesday.

Like most teams in their first games, the Pirates started off slow before pulling away to win. Seton Hall led Fairleigh Dickinson by just one point with 12:54 left in the first half but would outscored the squad by 19 the rest of the half. The Pirates didn't let up in the second half, as they outscored the Knights by 24 to pick up the 93-49 win.

Sunday won't be easy for the Pirates. Yale is a good team, but Seton hall is still favored in the game. The Pirates will need to make sure to keep focus on the Bulldogs instead of their upcoming games with Big Ten powers Michigan and Ohio State.

