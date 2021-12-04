How to Watch Yale at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Auburn lost in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis to UConn in double overtime, but has since reeled off three straight wins. It has been a nice rebound after the tough loss to the Huskies.
How to Watch Yale at Auburn in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U
The Tigers have played well in beating Loyola Chicago, Syracuse and UCF since that loss and now find themselves 6-1 on the year.
Saturday they will look to continue playing well and get their fourth straight win. To do that they must beat a Yale team that has won two of its last three but is just 5-4 on the year.
The Bulldogs won 82-72 in their last game against Lehigh on Wednesday night. It got them back over .500 on the year and gave them a bit of momentum as they head south looking for a big upset of Auburn.
The Tigers will be a big favorite in this one, but Yale can be a pesky team and they need to be on upset alert against the Bulldogs.
