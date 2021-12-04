Auburn goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Yale.

Auburn lost in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis to UConn in double overtime, but has since reeled off three straight wins. It has been a nice rebound after the tough loss to the Huskies.

How to Watch Yale at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Yale at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have played well in beating Loyola Chicago, Syracuse and UCF since that loss and now find themselves 6-1 on the year.

Saturday they will look to continue playing well and get their fourth straight win. To do that they must beat a Yale team that has won two of its last three but is just 5-4 on the year.

The Bulldogs won 82-72 in their last game against Lehigh on Wednesday night. It got them back over .500 on the year and gave them a bit of momentum as they head south looking for a big upset of Auburn.

The Tigers will be a big favorite in this one, but Yale can be a pesky team and they need to be on upset alert against the Bulldogs.

