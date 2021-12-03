Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Auburn Tigers (6-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Auburn Arena.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Yale

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Yale

The Tigers put up 14.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Bulldogs give up (67.7).

The Bulldogs' 75 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith paces the Tigers with 16.9 points per game and 2.3 assists, while also putting up 7 rebounds.

Walker Kessler paces the Tigers at 7.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 9 points.

K.D. Johnson posts 15 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (third in college basketball) and 0 blocked shots.

Wendell Green Jr. paces the Tigers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 11 points.

Jaylin Williams posts 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the field.

Yale Players to Watch