    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Yale vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Auburn Tigers (6-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Auburn Arena.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Yale

    Key Stats for Auburn vs. Yale

    • The Tigers put up 14.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Bulldogs give up (67.7).
    • The Bulldogs' 75 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith paces the Tigers with 16.9 points per game and 2.3 assists, while also putting up 7 rebounds.
    • Walker Kessler paces the Tigers at 7.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 9 points.
    • K.D. Johnson posts 15 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (third in college basketball) and 0 blocked shots.
    • Wendell Green Jr. paces the Tigers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 11 points.
    • Jaylin Williams posts 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the field.

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Azar Swain is the Bulldogs' top scorer (18.9 points per game) and assist man (2), and delivers 4.3 rebounds.
    • Jalen Gabbidon leads the Bulldogs in rebounding (5.6 per game), and puts up 11.7 points and 1.4 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Matthue Cotton is posting 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
    • The Bulldogs get 6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Isaiah Kelly.
    • Eze Dike tops the Bulldogs in assists (2.1 per game), and produces 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Yale at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
