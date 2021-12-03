Publish date:
How to Watch Yale vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Auburn Tigers (6-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Auburn Arena.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Yale
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Yale
- The Tigers put up 14.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Bulldogs give up (67.7).
- The Bulldogs' 75 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith paces the Tigers with 16.9 points per game and 2.3 assists, while also putting up 7 rebounds.
- Walker Kessler paces the Tigers at 7.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 9 points.
- K.D. Johnson posts 15 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (third in college basketball) and 0 blocked shots.
- Wendell Green Jr. paces the Tigers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 11 points.
- Jaylin Williams posts 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the field.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain is the Bulldogs' top scorer (18.9 points per game) and assist man (2), and delivers 4.3 rebounds.
- Jalen Gabbidon leads the Bulldogs in rebounding (5.6 per game), and puts up 11.7 points and 1.4 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Matthue Cotton is posting 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- The Bulldogs get 6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Isaiah Kelly.
- Eze Dike tops the Bulldogs in assists (2.1 per game), and produces 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
Yale at Auburn
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)