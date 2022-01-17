How to Watch Yale vs. Brown

The Ivy League will be on display as Brown tries to bounce back against a superior Yale squad.

The Bulldogs are 7-8 this season, but they are the No. 2 team in their conference. They are 1-0 and one of the two teams undefeated in the Ivy League still.

They have had a rough stretch of luck with four games being postponed or canceled in their last six games. It is hard to get any sort of rhythm started with that. In that stretch, they lost to St. Mary's and beat Cornell in their most recent game.

The Bulldogs are led by Azar Swain, who leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists per game with 18.9 points, 2.0 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Yale Bulldogs at Brown Bears in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Yale Bulldogs at Brown Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears are 9-10 this season and No. 7 in the Ivy League with a conference record of 1-3. Their lone win came against Harvard, but they lost to Dartmouth 58-46 and Princeton 76-74.

Outside of one win against Harvard and a canceled game, Brown has lost six games in a row leading into this one. It is more than just a win for Brown, it is a chance for them to get their season back on track.

Regional restrictions may apply.