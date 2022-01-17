How to Watch Yale vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brown Bears (9-10, 1-3 Ivy League) host the Yale Bulldogs (7-8, 1-0 Ivy League) in a matchup of Ivy League rivals at John J. Lee Amphitheater, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.
How to Watch Brown vs. Yale
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Brown
-1
142.5 points
Key Stats for Brown vs. Yale
- The 71.2 points per game the Bears record are just 0.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (70.9).
- The Bulldogs put up 5.6 more points per game (73.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (67.9).
- The Bears are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Brown Players to Watch
- Tamenang Choh is tops on his team in rebounds per game (8.1), and also averages 13.0 points and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kino Lilly Jr. puts up 13.6 points and 2.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.6 rebounds, shooting 48.0% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaylan Gainey is averaging 7.8 points, 0.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Dan Friday paces the Bears at 2.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 8.7 points.
- Paxson Wojcik is posting 9.7 points, 1.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in scoring (18.9 points per game), rebounding (4.6) and assists (2.0), making 40.1% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 triples per contest. He also produces 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Matthue Cotton is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 35.1% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- Isaiah Kelly gets the Bulldogs 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Eze Dike gives the Bulldogs 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
