How to Watch Yale vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Brown Bears (9-10, 1-3 Ivy League) host the Yale Bulldogs (7-8, 1-0 Ivy League) in a matchup of Ivy League rivals at John J. Lee Amphitheater, starting at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch Brown vs. Yale

Brown vs Yale Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Brown

-1

142.5 points

Key Stats for Brown vs. Yale

  • The 71.2 points per game the Bears record are just 0.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (70.9).
  • The Bulldogs put up 5.6 more points per game (73.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (67.9).
  • The Bears are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Brown Players to Watch

  • Tamenang Choh is tops on his team in rebounds per game (8.1), and also averages 13.0 points and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kino Lilly Jr. puts up 13.6 points and 2.4 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.6 rebounds, shooting 48.0% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jaylan Gainey is averaging 7.8 points, 0.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Dan Friday paces the Bears at 2.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 8.7 points.
  • Paxson Wojcik is posting 9.7 points, 1.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Yale Players to Watch

  • Azar Swain is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in scoring (18.9 points per game), rebounding (4.6) and assists (2.0), making 40.1% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 triples per contest. He also produces 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
  • Matthue Cotton is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 35.1% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
  • Isaiah Kelly gets the Bulldogs 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Eze Dike gives the Bulldogs 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Yale at Brown

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
