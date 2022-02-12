Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale vs Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Yale has been the best team in the conference this year and will hope to take care of business against Columbia today.

The Yale Bulldogs have stormed to the top of the Ivy League standings having won five straight games. Columbia, however, is at the bottom of the standings and currently on a seven-game losing streak.

How to Watch Yale vs Columbia today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch the Yale vs Columbia game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs have one loss in conference play and barely holding on to the No. 1 spot in the standings. Penn is also charging and could pass them with a win and a Yale loss.

Columbia will be looking to play spoiler to Yale's season as it is getting near the end. The Lions have lost 11 of their last 12 games and so a win over Yale is unlikely, especially since they already fell to the Bulldogs toward the end of January.

Yale has been great and looking to close out the season in a big way. Columbia is looking for any win it can get.

Tune in to SportsNet NY to catch the Ivy League action and see if Yale will be able to extend its winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

