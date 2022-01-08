Yale vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yale Bulldogs (6-8, 0-0 Ivy League) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Yale

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Yale

  • The Crimson record 76.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.0 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs put up only 3.9 more points per game (71.9) than the Crimson give up to opponents (68.0).
  • The Crimson are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Noah Kirkwood posts a team-best 3.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Chris Ledlum is tops on the Crimson with 15.8 points per contest and 9.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.2 assists.
  • Luka Sakota averages 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Idan Tretout averages 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Kale Catchings posts 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Yale Players to Watch

  • Azar Swain leads the Bulldogs in scoring (19.4 points per game), rebounding (4.6) and assists (2.0), shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 triples per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Gabbidon is posting 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • The Bulldogs get 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Matthue Cotton.
  • The Bulldogs get 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Isaiah Kelly.
  • The Bulldogs receive 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from August Mahoney.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Yale at Harvard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
