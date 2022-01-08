Yale vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Yale Bulldogs (6-8, 0-0 Ivy League) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at John J. Lee Amphitheater.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Yale
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Harvard vs. Yale
- The Crimson record 76.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.0 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs put up only 3.9 more points per game (71.9) than the Crimson give up to opponents (68.0).
- The Crimson are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Noah Kirkwood posts a team-best 3.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Chris Ledlum is tops on the Crimson with 15.8 points per contest and 9.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.2 assists.
- Luka Sakota averages 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Idan Tretout averages 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Kale Catchings posts 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain leads the Bulldogs in scoring (19.4 points per game), rebounding (4.6) and assists (2.0), shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 triples per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jalen Gabbidon is posting 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- The Bulldogs get 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Matthue Cotton.
- The Bulldogs get 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Isaiah Kelly.
- The Bulldogs receive 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from August Mahoney.
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Yale at Harvard
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)