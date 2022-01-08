Yale vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yale Bulldogs (6-8, 0-0 Ivy League) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Harvard Crimson (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

Key Stats for Harvard vs. Yale

The Crimson record 76.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.0 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs put up only 3.9 more points per game (71.9) than the Crimson give up to opponents (68.0).

The Crimson are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Harvard Players to Watch

Noah Kirkwood posts a team-best 3.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Ledlum is tops on the Crimson with 15.8 points per contest and 9.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.2 assists.

Luka Sakota averages 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Idan Tretout averages 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kale Catchings posts 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Yale Players to Watch