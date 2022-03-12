How to Watch Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 2 seed Yale Bulldogs (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League) take the court in the Ivy League Tournament against the No. 3 seed Pennsylvania Quakers (12-15, 9-5 Ivy League). The teams will face off Saturday at 2:00 PM.
How to Watch Yale vs. Pennsylvania
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
Key Stats for Yale vs. Pennsylvania
- The 72.8 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Quakers give up.
- The Quakers score only 3.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Bulldogs give up (69.3).
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Quakers' opponents have made.
- The Quakers have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Yale Players to Watch
- Azar Swain leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Bez Mbeng leads Yale in assists, averaging 1.8 per game while also scoring 4.4 points per contest.
- Swain leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jalen Gabbidon is Yale's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Isaiah Kelly leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Dingle is the top scorer for the Quakers with 20.6 points per game. He also tacks on 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his stats.
- The Pennsylvania leaders in rebounding and assists are Max Martz with 5.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.1 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Michael Moshkovitz with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game).
- Dingle is reliable from three-point range and leads the Quakers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Moshkovitz's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Pennsylvania on defense.
Yale Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Pennsylvania
W 81-72
Home
2/19/2022
Princeton
L 81-75
Home
2/22/2022
Dartmouth
W 66-61
Away
2/26/2022
Cornell
L 71-65
Away
3/5/2022
Brown
W 74-65
Home
3/12/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Home
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Harvard
W 82-74
Home
2/18/2022
Yale
L 81-72
Away
2/19/2022
Brown
W 89-88
Away
2/26/2022
Dartmouth
L 84-70
Away
3/5/2022
Princeton
L 93-70
Home
3/12/2022
Yale
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)