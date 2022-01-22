Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Yale Bulldogs (8-8, 2-0 Ivy League) visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-12, 3-2 Ivy League) in a matchup of Ivy League rivals at John J. Lee Amphitheater, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yale vs Pennsylvania Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Yale

-1

146 points

Key Stats for Pennsylvania vs. Yale

  • The Bulldogs score 73.1 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 75.0 the Quakers allow.
  • The Quakers put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (70.4).
  • The Bulldogs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • The Quakers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Yale Players to Watch

  • Azar Swain is tops on his team in points (19.1), rebounds (4.6) and assists (1.9) per contest, shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Gabbidon posts 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Matthue Cotton averages 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 34.9% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Isaiah Kelly is posting 6.4 points, 1.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Matt Knowling puts up 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Jordan Dingle is the Quakers' top scorer (18.0 points per game), and he produces 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
  • The Quakers get 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Jelani Williams.
  • Max Martz is the Quakers' top rebounder (5.1 per game), and he contributes 8.8 points and 1.3 assists.
  • Michael Moshkovitz is the Quakers' top assist man (2.4 per game), and he produces 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds.
  • The Quakers receive 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jonah Charles.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Yale at Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
