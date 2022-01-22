How to Watch Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Yale Bulldogs (8-8, 2-0 Ivy League) visit the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-12, 3-2 Ivy League) in a matchup of Ivy League rivals at John J. Lee Amphitheater, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Yale

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: John J. Lee Amphitheater

John J. Lee Amphitheater

Favorite Spread Total Yale -1 146 points

Key Stats for Pennsylvania vs. Yale

The Bulldogs score 73.1 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 75.0 the Quakers allow.

The Quakers put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (70.4).

The Bulldogs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

The Quakers are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Yale Players to Watch

Azar Swain is tops on his team in points (19.1), rebounds (4.6) and assists (1.9) per contest, shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Gabbidon posts 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Matthue Cotton averages 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 34.9% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Kelly is posting 6.4 points, 1.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Matt Knowling puts up 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch